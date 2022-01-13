Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $208.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.35. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.