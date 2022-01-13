Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 2,770 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

