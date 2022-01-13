Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $89,740.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

