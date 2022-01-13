Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CEO Sells 184,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

