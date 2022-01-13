InsaneCoin (INSN) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $177,820.37 and approximately $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00330804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

