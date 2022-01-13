Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

INO opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.