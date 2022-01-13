Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NOTV stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.