Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 4.89% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $64.33.

