Innova (INN) Tops One Day Volume of $114.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $198,857.32 and $114.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

