Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.31.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

