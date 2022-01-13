Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

NYSE INFY opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

