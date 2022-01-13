Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infineon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $45.31 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.