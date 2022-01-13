Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infineon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $45.31 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

