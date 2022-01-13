IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,449 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,956.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,601,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.77. 14,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

