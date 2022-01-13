IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 178,512 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,000. Five9 accounts for approximately 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,932. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.36. 19,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.86 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.