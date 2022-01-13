Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.