Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.