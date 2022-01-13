Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

IMCR opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

