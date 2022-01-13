Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Huang Li Purchases 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) insider Huang Li acquired 6,000,000 shares of Image Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,230,000.00 ($884,892.09).

Huang Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Huang Li bought 2,557,173 shares of Image Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,634.18 ($342,182.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

