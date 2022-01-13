Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 36,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,830.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,901.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,793.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

