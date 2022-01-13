Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 50,000 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.64. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,105. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.56.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.