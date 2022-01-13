Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 25,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 17.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 36.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.36.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,622. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

