Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $10.96 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.07% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,568,973. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $7.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.16. 12,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,868. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.40. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

