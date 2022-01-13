Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212,188 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,978. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.62, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

