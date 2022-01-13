Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,400. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

