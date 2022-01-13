Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $140.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

