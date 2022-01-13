Ieq Capital LLC Has $249,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

