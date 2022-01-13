Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of OXY opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

