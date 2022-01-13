Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 643 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 58.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,495,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $428.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $353.82 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

