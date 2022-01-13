Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $365.82 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $280.81 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.04.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

