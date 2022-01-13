ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.55-9.75 EPS.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $289.97. 524,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.88.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.17.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.