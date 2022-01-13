ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.55-9.75 EPS.
Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $289.97. 524,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.88.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
