I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $538.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,340,202 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

