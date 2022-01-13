Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.22.

H stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,338 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

