Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $43,622.09 or 1.00404600 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $116,391.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.