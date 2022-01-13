Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $37.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

