Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $43,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Huntsman stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

