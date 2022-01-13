Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) General Counsel Jana J. Litsey Sells 6,000 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HBAN stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

