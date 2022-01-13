Hudson Pacific Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,655% compared to the average daily volume of 152 call options.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after purchasing an additional 216,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

