Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 760,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,289,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 330,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,509 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.