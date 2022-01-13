HSBC Begins Coverage on OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

HSBC started coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of OCI stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. OCI has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr.

