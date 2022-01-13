Hoylecohen LLC Sells 601 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

