Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $110.69 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

