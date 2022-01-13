Hoylecohen LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

