Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of TWNK opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after acquiring an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

