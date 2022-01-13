Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Boosted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

HON stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,654. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.