Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOMB stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

