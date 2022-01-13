HoDooi Reaches Market Cap of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.56 or 0.07669685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,720.96 or 0.99693742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068981 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars.

