Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Histogen Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing patented technologies which replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products. Histogen Inc., formerly known as Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of Histogen stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

