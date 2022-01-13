Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $12.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several research firms recently commented on HCXLF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.46 during midday trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.