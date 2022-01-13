Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,400 shares during the period. RLX Technology accounts for approximately 0.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.06% of RLX Technology worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after buying an additional 16,737,889 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

RLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of RLX Technology stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 41,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,250,121. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

