Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases 228,188 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,188 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 10.1% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $129,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.30. 17,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.